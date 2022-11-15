 Punjab owes PGI Rs 13 cr under Ayushman Bharat : The Tribune India

Punjab owes PGI Rs 13 cr under Ayushman Bharat

Punjab owes PGI Rs 13 cr under Ayushman Bharat


Naina Mishra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The Punjab Government is struggling to run the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme as it is staggering the settlement of pending dues to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), a major tertiary care hospital.

The state owes over Rs 13 crore to the PGI as on date under the insurance scheme. Within a span of a year, the PGI has treated over 14,000 patients from Punjab under the insurance scheme.

On July 31, the institute had stopped treating patients from Punjab under the scheme after the dues accumulated to Rs 16 crore for seven months.

Past trouble

  • 14K Punjab patients treated by PGI under Ayushman Bharat in 1 year
  • Rs 16-crore dues accrued over seven months, forcing PGI to stop taking patients in July
  • 3,715 state patients treated since Aug 4, when PGI resumed services
  • Rs 20 cr paid by state to the PGI, but dues have piled up to Rs 13 crore

However, the Punjab Government had requested the institute authorities to resume treatment after promising release of dues, after which the PGI had started taking back patients from the state on August 4.

Since August 4, as many as 3,715 patients from Punjab have availed themselves of treatment under the insurance scheme and the dues have accrued to Rs 13 crore (Rs 13,91,11,222).

The Punjab Government has so far paid Rs 20 crore (Rs 20,03,52,826) to the PGI under the scheme. However, the dues are piling up due to new admissions. Even the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, had stopped treating patients under the scheme in March after the dues exceeded Rs 2.3 crore.

The services were resumed only after Punjab paid Rs 86 lakh to the GMCH-32 in August. The hospital has in November again deferred elective surgeries scheduled for Punjab patients after dues exceeded Rs 4 crore.

The Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana was launched on August 20, 2019. It is an entitlement-based scheme giving health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, cashless and paperless treatment is available at government and empanelled private hospitals.

Rs 4 cr due towards GMCH

The GMCH-32 stopped treating Ayushman patients in March after dues exceeded Rs 2.3 crore. Services were resumed after Punjab paid Rs 86 lakh in August. Again in November, elective surgeries have been deferred after dues exceeded Rs 4 crore.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body