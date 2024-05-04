Registration of new voters ends today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

Tomorrow is the last date for the registration of new voters for the Punjab leg of the Lok Sabha elections.

Residents can take the help of online voter service portal and voter helpline mobile app to access various services, including submitting applications for registering as a new voter.

By logging on to the voter service portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in ), a user can get various services such as accessing the electoral list, applying for a voter ID card, applying online for corrections in voter ID card, viewing details of polling booth and get the contact details of booth-level officer and electoral registration officer.

Meanwhile, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams took out an awareness campaign in Phase 3B1, Janta Market and Phase 3B2 market today. Street plays were held and stickers were affixed on cars and two-wheelers. Baljinder Singh, who passed out of the Department of Theatre and Television, Punjabi University, Patiala, and his colleagues staged a puppet show, ‘Meri Vote Mera Adhikar’, and gave information about the cVIGIL mobile application and toll-free voter helpline number ‘1950’.

