Sale of stolen bike: Another suspect in Panchkula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 1

The local police have nabbed a person involved in the sale of a stolen motorcycle on fake documents.

The suspect has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Goldy, a native of Naya village in Patiala district and presently residing in Chandikotla village of Panchkula.

Vinod Kumar, a native of Daramnagar village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at a rented accommodation in Majri village of Panchkula, had lodged a complaint with the police that he had purchased an old motorcycle for Rs21,000 from Pappu, a resident of Nada village. The complainant stated that while checking of the engine number with the help of the challaning machine, the traffic police found that the vehicle was registered in Delhi and a fake number plate was fixed on the bike.

A case under Section 379, 411, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 473 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station. The police arrested Pappu on February 24 and a court sent him to four-day police custody.

A police spokesman said during interrogation, Pappu revealed the name of Sukhwinder from whom he had bought the motorcycle.

The police arrested Sukhwinder late on Monday night. He was produced in a court today and was remanded in two-day police custody. —