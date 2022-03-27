Shuttler Devika does city proud

Chandigarh, March 26
Shuttler Devika Sihag, a Class 11 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has been selected to represent the country in the World School Games, to be held in Normandy, France, later this year.
Devika, who had earlier also represented the nation in several international championship and remained top-rank player of Haryana state, represents the Panchkula Badminton Association. The selection trials for the World School Games were held in Pune. As many as 68 national-level players participated in the trials. Devika defeated her opponent in the straight games to make her berth in the final squad.
Vineeta Arora, senior principal of the school, congratulated Devika on her feat.
“It’s a proud moment for the city and as well for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. I am confident that she will win medals in this international championship,” said Vineeta.
Starting as a player representing Panchkula district, Devika moved up to represent Haryana and has played several national championships. She was recently selected for the Khelo India Programme, which is run by the Government of India and the Haryana Government. —
