Striking powermen hold Chandigarh to ransom

MES called in after 24 hours of outage | Blackout in most parts of city cripples life | Union leaders held for violating ESMA

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, February 22

Amid lack of any contingency planning by the UT Administration on handling consequential power blackouts, most parts of the city remained out of power with life virtually coming to a standstill for most residents, businesses and the industry.

Also read: Chandigarh power crisis: High Court takes suo motu cognisance

Chandigarh Administration, powermen talks inconclusive

Health services take a hit in Chandigarh due to power crisis

The sale of battery-operated lights increases as the UT Electricity Department employees go on a three-day strike in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

2 new helpline numbers

The UT has launched two more helpline numbers for electricity complaints.

0172-2740294

0172-2740411

Several areas in Chandigarh faced major power outages as employees of the Electricity Department went on a three-day strike in protest against the privatisation of the department, holding the city to ransom. However, Sector 28-B, housing several employees of the Electricity Department, enjoyed uninterrupted power supply during the day.

‘Will take entire day to restore supply’

We have invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act and the striking staff have been asked to report for duty. We are constantly monitoring the situation. It will take at least entire day to restore the supply fully. Dharam Pal, UT Adviser

The employees, under the banner of the UT Powermen Union, went on a 72-hour complete strike against the privatisation of the department. Facing the brunt of the power failure since last night, residents even alleged foul play by protesting employees of the union.

Residents of Modern Housing Complex (MHC) , Mani Majra, said electricity went off just after midnight in their area and it was yet to be restored till filing of the story.

Similarly, residents of Sector 46 and 28-D said there was no light in their area since 4 am. Also, there was no light in whole of Sector 40. Residents in other sectors, including 33, 38-B, 24, 42, 46, 47, 41, 27, 29, 30 and 21-A, Kishangarh, Mani Majra and other parts of the city faced a total blackout.

Mohit Sharma, a resident of Mani Majra, said, “We don’t have electricity since last night. I am an IT professional working from home, but now even my laptop battery has gone down. This way, I think the water supply will also be hampered. I may have to take leave for a couple of days if this issue continues. Or I may have to go out of city where I can get electricity.”

Expressing anguish against the UT Administration, a resident of Sector 40 said the Administration had claimed that necessary arrangements had been made for the smooth supply of electricity, but there no power.

Colossal failure of UT: Residents’ body

“It’s a colossal failure on the part of the local MP and the Administration. They should have made alternative arrangements for power as they knew about the strike long back,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations.

Helpline numbers of no help

  • Aditya Rohilla, a shopkeeper at Sector 22, said despite repeated attempts, the helpline remained busy all the time.
  • Expressing similar views, Kanika Tara, a resident of Mani Majra, said when she called up the helpline number in the morning, nobody picked up the call, but after the number remained busy.
  • Bharat Bajaj, a resident of Sector 21, said, “We have been facing power outage since midnight. There is no update when electricity supply will be restored. After contacting the local helpline number multiple times, the official concerned said there was some fault in the line but due to strike, they had no one to look into the complaint. Hopefully, it will be restored soon.”

Ailing patients suffer at home

  • A resident of Sector 27 said, “My 91-year-old mother has to be nebulised six times a day. We couldn’t provide her with medical aid as there was no electricity since 3 am.”
  • Another city resident took to the social media: “My husband is dependent on nebuliser. The department said power won’t be restored until the strike is over.”

Demand for generator sets soars

Apprehensive of power crisis for two more days, many residents of city went to local shops to take generator sets on rent. This led to a shortage of generator sets in the market. A resident said she was trying to get a generator set since morning but was unable to get it. A shopkeeper said the rent of generator set went up to Rs3,000 per day.

No cuts in colony housing powermen

While a majority of the sectors in the city faced a blackout, Sector 28-B, housing several employees of the Electricity Department, enjoyed uninterrupted power supply during the day.

No help comes from Punjab, Haryana

The UT requested for nearly 90 employees each from the Punjab and Haryana governments to restore power supply in the city, but no help was received.

#chandigarh power crisis #chandigarh power privatisation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated