Students of 75 Chandigarh schools collect 1,200-kg plastic waste

Chandigarh, September 21
The local Municipal Corporation collected nearly 1,200 kg of plastic waste in a day from students of 75 schools in the city. It will be sorted and stacked at the waste recovery centres.
The initiative was part of “Plastic Mukt Chandigarh” activity under the ongoing ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’.
Students collected waste plastic items/products from their houses and deposited them with the school. The plastic waste was handed over to the MC authorities for its scientific disposal.
Students also pledged to adopt plastic-free practices at their homes and in school.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said as almost every household in the city had at least one schoolgoing student, the message of avoiding plastic products would reach everyone to make Chandigarh free of pollution of single-use plastic.
All stakeholders, including students, parents, staff members, their friends and relatives and visitors to the school campus, were involved in the campaign highlighting the negative impact of the low-quality plastic products.
She said students had been appealed not to use polythene bags and encouraged to use at least food-grade plastic tiffin and water bottles.
Plastic waste management plant soon: Mitra
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said a proposal for setting up a plastic waste management plant was being placed before the MC General House during a meeting this month.
