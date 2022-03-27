Swachhta awareness drive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 26
More than 125 members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal attended an awareness campaign launched by the Municipal Corporation under the Swachh Survekshan-2022 at Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, to improve the ranking of the city, which was 66 last year. —
