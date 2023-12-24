Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 23

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar mocked the Opposition during in his address at the Global Alumni Meet of Panjab University here today.

“When I was serving as the Governor of West Bengal, I tried very hard to get ‘mamta’ out of Mamata Banerjee, but couldn’t. Satya Pal Jain seated here might say that the correct phrase to convey this would be quid pro quo, but I will use the word reciprocal,” he said.

Pointing at AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who was present on the stage, Dhankhar said, “He is a very obedient Rajya Sabha member, but also a failure as he could not restrict his colleagues from being disobedient.” He defined the new Bharat as the one where first-time legislators became CMs. “In 2013, we were among the ‘fragile five’ economies, but today we are among the top 5 economies of the world, leaving behind the UK and France. Our Bharat is changing as never before,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Kuljit Singh Nagra, former president of the PU Student Council, said, “The Vice-President should not have used this platform for making such political comments. We are saddened by the fact that he did not acknowledge the contribution of Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the eminent alumni of the university, towards India’s economic growth.”

