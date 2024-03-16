Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons found in possession of heroin. The Operation Cell nabbed Chand (35), alias Chandan, alias Vishal, of Mauli Jagran, with 10 gm heroin near a temple at Mauli Complex. In another incident, one Pawan Kumar (25), alias Gutti, of Mauli Complex was held near Makhan Majra village while possessing 7.55 gm of heroin. TNS
DRDO chief lauds woman scientists
Chandigarh: DRDO chairman SV Kamat today stressed upon the need for innovation and ingenuity in developing highly complex and critical technologies to make the country self-reliant. He was addressing a two-day national workshop at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory here. Kamat said many women were functioning as director generals, laboratory directors and corporate directors in DRDO and were at important decision making positions. TNS
4th National Mediation held
Chandigarh: Semifinal and final rounds of 4th Justice AS Anand National Mediation and Negotiation Competition were successfully conducted on Friday. It was presided over by Justice Anupinder Grewal of Punjab and Haryana High Court; Atul Lakhanpal, Sr Advocate and Akshay Bhan, Sr Advocate. The winners will be announced at the Valedictory ceremony on March 16. TNS
UT gets new education secy
Chandigarh: Upon joining the UT Administration, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari, a 2012-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, has been given charges of Secretary, Education and Technical Education; Secretary, Vigilance and Managing Director, CITCO. TNS
7 UT fencers in national squad
Chandigarh: Seven local fencers were selected in the Indian squad for World Cadet and Junior Fencing Championships to be held in Saudi Arabia from April 12 to 20. Pranshi Arora was selected in cadet foil team. Purvasha, Kashvi Garg, Rohit Bhat and Pardeep Kumar got picked for junior epee team. Akash Kumar was selected in the junior foil team along with Mahira Batheja.
