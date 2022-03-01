Two days on, three nailed for conspiracy

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 28

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a case of murder that took place at Philadelphia Mission Hospital in Ambala City on Saturday over an alleged personal dispute.

Aman, alias Gappu, was allegedly shot dead by Bunty Kaushal and the incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikas, alias Shivi, Amit Kaushal and Rita, all residents of Ambala. They were produced in a court, which sent Vikas and Amit to five-day police remand and Rita to two-day police remand. They have been nailed for allegedly conspiring the murder. Shooter Bunty Kaushal, alias Vikram, and Vikas Gupta are yet to be arrested.

The police said a special investigation team, led by ASP Pooja Dabla, was constituted by SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa to probe the case and arrest the suspects.

SP Jashandeep Singh said, “Three suspects have been arrested and efforts are being made to nab the remaining two. Raids are being conducted to nab Bunty Kaushal and Vikas Gupta. Amit Kaushal is Bunty’s brother and was aware of the conspiracy.”

On February 26, Aman and Bunty had reached the hospital to meet Rita. While coming out of the ICU, Bunty shot Aman multiple times outside the ICU and fled the spot. A case was registered against Bunty Kaushal, Shivi, Rita and Vikas Gupta under Sections 302, 34 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. —