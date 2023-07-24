‘Two-wheeler thief’ roams freely

Chandigarh, July 23

A resident of Khuda Lahora got a shock when he received an e-challan of his scooter that was stolen on the night of July 13. Sanjay Kumar said he had lodged a complaint with the Sarangpur police.

To Sanjay’s dismay, he received an e-challan for his scooter for jumping red light at an intersection in Chandigarh in the early hours of July 16.

Sanjay expressed his surprise and disappointment at the fact that the vehicle thieves are freely roaming in the city, while the police have failed to apprehend them. “It seems the CCTV cameras installed in the city serve the sole purpose of issuing challans,” he added. Sanjay also informed the police about the thieves using his scooter in the city. A few hours before the scooter was caught on the CCTV camera, a few residents of Khuda Lahora, who were during a “thikri pehra”, had nabbed three vehicle thieves, including a juvenile, while they were stealing a two-wheeler.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of the village, claimed that one of the suspects had escaped and the villagers suspects the same person was riding pillion on the stolen scooter shown in the e-challan. — TNS

Maloya incident

Earlier this year, a resident of Maloya, Sagar, had received nine challans of his stolen two-wheelers within a span of 12 days. Before the police could act, the owner’s relatives reportedly nabbed the suspect and handed him over to the police.