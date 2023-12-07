U-17 Tourney: Strawberry Fields cagers lift title

Chandigarh, December 6
The girls’ basketball team of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the ICSE U-17 Regional Inter-School Tournament.
In the opening match, the Sector 26 team defeated St Xavier’s High School, Sector 26. The side logged an 18-8 win to move into the knock-out stage of the tournament.
In the semifinals, the side recorded a 19-7 win over Little Flower School team. In the final, the host team of Strawberry Fields recorded a 29-14 win over St Xavier’s School, Panchkula, to lift the title.
Mehr Sethi remained the leading scorer for the side in the final.
School director Atul Khanna and Principal Nisha Kaul congratulated the winners and awarded the teams.
