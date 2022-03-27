Chandigarh heritage items auctioned for Rs2.43 cr in Paris

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

As many as nine heritage items designed by French architect Pierre Jeanneret were auctioned at Paris in France for Rs2.43 crore on February 16.

A set of eight ‘office chairs’ fetched the highest bidding amount of Rs65.38 lakh.

A sewing stool and easy armchair, both reportedly belonging to the PGI, were auctioned for Rs16.34 lakh and Rs17.43 lakh, respectively. Other items include a judge lunch table fetched Rs9.80 lakh, an advocate armchair Rs27.24 lakh, a coffee table Rs8.71 lakh and a library table Rs38.13 lakh.

Requesting for protection of heritage articles, advocate Ajay Jagga, member, UT Heritage Protection Committee, in a letter to Anil Kumar Bhatia, Under Secretary, Committee Section (Petitions), Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi, stated that two of the nine items had inventory number and belonged to the PGI.