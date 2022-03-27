Chandigarh heritage items auctioned for Rs2.43 cr in Paris

Chandigarh, March 26
As many as nine heritage items designed by French architect Pierre Jeanneret were auctioned at Paris in France for Rs2.43 crore on February 16.
A set of eight ‘office chairs’ fetched the highest bidding amount of Rs65.38 lakh.
A sewing stool and easy armchair, both reportedly belonging to the PGI, were auctioned for Rs16.34 lakh and Rs17.43 lakh, respectively. Other items include a judge lunch table fetched Rs9.80 lakh, an advocate armchair Rs27.24 lakh, a coffee table Rs8.71 lakh and a library table Rs38.13 lakh.
Requesting for protection of heritage articles, advocate Ajay Jagga, member, UT Heritage Protection Committee, in a letter to Anil Kumar Bhatia, Under Secretary, Committee Section (Petitions), Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi, stated that two of the nine items had inventory number and belonged to the PGI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...