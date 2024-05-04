Woman held for cheating jeweller

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested here for cheating a jeweller. Bikash Chander had alleged that Kanwaljit Kaur had introduced her as a Punjab government officer residing in Sector 16. On March 12, she visited his shop in Sector 17 and took jewellery items weighing 324 gram by promising to make payment in 30 minutes after showing the jewellery to her daughter.

The police said the accused neither paid nor returned the jewellery. Later, the gold items were recovered by the police from Sector 19.

