Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The Municipal Corporation has started laying a storm water drainage system under the “Swachhata hi Sewa” campaign. The aim is to strengthen the drainage system in low-lying areas of the city.

Mayor Anup Gupta today laid the foundation stone for the storm water pipeline along the Vikas Marg from Sector 40-D to N-Choe, near Beant Singh Memorial, Sector 42. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and local councillor Hardeep Singh were also present.

The Mayor said, “During monsoon, rainwater gets accumulated near the forest area of Sector 40-C, at the Aayushman Bharat Dispensary in the Badheri complex and at Sector 41-A that are situated in a low-lying area. During heavy rain, the existing line proves too small to handle rainwater flowing into it from Sectors 39, 40, 41 and 42.

“The existing system is not capable of draining the huge quantity of rainwater. The area becomes like a pond during monsoon. The residents and general public of this area suffer from waterlogging. Sometimes, rainwater floods entrances to houses in the forest area of Sector 40-C and 41-A,” he added.

The proposal to lay the drainage line with new machine-hole chambers was approved by the MC General House at an estimated cost of Rs 4.17 crore. The Mayor said the work would be completed within six months.