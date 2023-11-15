Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, November 14

The UT Administration has granted its nod to the axing of trees for a parking facility that is to come up at the Chandigarh junction railway station as part of the upgrade project. The Tribune highlighted in its columns this month that the delay in the approval was hindering the external development work at the station.

1,100 trees to be felled A railway official said, “Today, the permission for the felling of over 1,000 eucalyptus trees on the Panchkula side and around 100 such trees on the Chandigarh side came through. We are now even more hopeful to complete the project before the April 10 deadline.”

The PMC (project management consultant) tender for the project was awarded on December 8 last year, and the right to way handed over on December. Even before the appointed date of January 11, the railway authorities had sought the administration’s approval for the external development and parking facility.

The parking area will include space for both private cars and hired vehicles, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, cycles and buses. Land measuring a total of 12,546 sq mt has been allotted for parking on the Chandigarh side and 11,964 square metre on the Panchkula side.