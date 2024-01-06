Zirakpur flyover: ‘Illegal structures’ removed near Bhankharpur lights

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, January 5

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) demolished a number of structures obstructing the building of an overpass at the Bhankharpur lights today. Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh led the campaign along with a heavy police force.

Two overbridges are being constructed near the Ghaggar bridge and Singhpura Chowk, respectively, to resolve the problem of traffic jams on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway. Project director Bhavesh Kumar said a proposal was prepared to build an overpass at the Bhankharpur traffic light as it has become the new choke point on the stretch now.

“The land for this purpose has already been acquired on both sides of the road and people have been given due compensation. Despite this, illegal constructions existed here, which were demolished today. Around six illegal structures on the side of the Gurdwara Sahib and more than 20 on the other side were taken down. While some of the owners requested time to demolish their structures themselves. Appropriate action will be taken against those who fail to demolish their buildings within the stipulated time,” said Bhavesh.

After eliminating the traffic lights, an over-pass will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore. The construction work of the over-pass will be completed in about six months. Meanwhile, the traffic will be diverted through the service lane, for which the lanes will also be widened, he added.

While the flyover near the Ghaggar bridge is likely to be opened for public in January, the one near the Singhpura chowk is expected to be completed by the NHAI in April. The stipulated 18-month deadline for completion of both the projects ended in November 2023.

