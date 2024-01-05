 Red Sea crisis unlikely to see early end : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Red Sea crisis unlikely to see early end

Red Sea crisis unlikely to see early end

Providing protection to international shipping from ballistic missiles and drones a big challenge

Red Sea crisis unlikely to see early end

Lifeline: The uninterrupted flow of shipping traffic has a critical bearing on India’s economy and industry. Reuters



Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd)

Former chief of Naval Staff

IMPERILLED sea lanes have suddenly returned to public and media consciousness after many years, thanks to the dramatic attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels on US Navy warships and international shipping traffic transiting through the narrow Red Sea. The last such disruptions to merchant shipping emerged at the turn of the century when the Horn of Africa saw Somalian fishermen taking to piracy for a living and hijacking ships for ransom.

Our Navy was among the first to react to the Houthi threat, swiftly deploying warships in the Red Sea.

While the poverty-stricken Somali pirates saw piracy purely as a lucrative business proposition, the Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah, claims that its actions have ideological underpinnings. The stated aim for the Houthi drone and ballistic missile attacks is to persuade Israel to end its three-month-old indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, which has resulted in over 22,000 civilian deaths, including those of women and children.

The Houthis claim to be targeting only those ships which are either flying the Israeli flag or are bound to or from Israeli ports or have any Israeli ‘linkage’. However, the current practice of ships being registered under ‘flags of convenience’, having owners and charterers of different nationalities and carrying mixed international crew, would make it difficult to discriminate between ‘Israeli-linked’ and other ships. While the Indian Navy has responded with alacrity, deploying warships and patrol aircraft in the Red Sea, the Houthi threat is likely to be widespread and random, and we need to reflect on its implications for India.

Few of us living in the hinterland realise that given its geophysical location and geopolitical environment, India is virtually an island. The seas that surround the peninsula, apart from offering a source of food, mineral resources and energy, provide a vital lifeline of sea lanes through which India can undertake worldwide trade and commerce. The uninterrupted flow of shipping traffic has a critical bearing on India’s economy and industry because it carries raw material, finished goods and energy supplies to and from our ports. Shipping also impacts the common person’s wellbeing because it is a vital link in the supply chain for food, medicines and consumer goods. Moreover, hikes in cargo tariff and marine insurance rates, resulting from disruptions of shipping, are borne entirely by him/her.

A few statistics will bring home the importance of shipping for India’s economy. In 2022-23, export and import of merchandise amounted to $1.2 trillion, constituting over 35 per cent of India’s nominal GDP of $3.1 trillion. Almost 95 per cent of this trade by volume, and 80 per cent in terms of value, was done using cargo ships, container carriers and oil/natural gas tankers.

What is true for India with regard to dependence on the seas is equally true for China and other Indo-Pacific economies. Nearly 100,000 merchantmen transit through Indian Ocean sea lanes annually, carrying 80 per cent of the world’s oil and 10 trillion tonnes of cargo to ports worldwide. There is growing realisation in the region that the roots of economic prosperity lie in the safety of trade and energy lifelines, which can only be ensured if ‘good order’ at sea receives due importance from maritime powers like India.

Against this backdrop, we need to remember that ‘commerce warfare’ or interdicting seaborne trade has historically been an attractive option for coercing, compelling or blackmailing trading nations. While pirates have been preying on trade for pecuniary gain for centuries, the belligerents in both World Wars employed submarines to attack shipping in an attempt to starve the enemy’s industry of fuel and resources and people of food.

During the 1971 war, a commerce blockade was the strategic penalty imposed by the Indian Navy on East and West Pakistan. The eight-year-long Iran-Iraq conflict of the 1980s, too, saw the ‘tanker war’, in which both Persian Gulf belligerents targeted crude oil shipping with missiles and mines in order to exert economic pressure on each other.

Features like straits, canals or capes, where geographical constrictions cause shipping traffic to bunch up, are termed ‘maritime choke points’. One such choke point is the 26-km-wide Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the tip of Yemen, which forms the eastern entrance to the Red Sea. It is this maritime arena that the Houthis have chosen to prey on ships. The 2,250-km-long Red Sea forms a link between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal. Currently, shipping traffic between European and Indo-Pacific ports has two options; it can either sail through the Red Sea, running the Houthi gauntlet and relying on naval protection, or it can play safe and round the Cape of Good Hope, adding 14-20 days of sailing time as well as extra fuel and insurance costs.

Our Navy was among the first to react to the Houthi threat, swiftly deploying four-five warships in the Red Sea. This was in keeping with India’s self-assigned roles of regional “preferred security partner,” and sent out a message of reassurance. However, affording protection to international shipping from ballistic missiles and drones would be a different ballgame altogether. Last month, the US, bound by its deep political linkages with Israel, launched an international naval initiative to protect Red Sea shipping, but it has failed to evoke the expected response from even its NATO partners.

The Houthis, like the Hamas and Hezbollah, are proxies of Shia Iran in its twin conflicts — with Sunni Saudi Arabia for regional/Islamic leadership, and with Zionist Israel over its occupation of Palestinian lands. Recent history has witnessed the immense resilience of Iran and the remarkable survivability/endurance of its proxies. If it took over a decade of concerted action by multinational navies to subdue Somali pirates, one may infer that the Houthi threat in the Red Sea is unlikely to see an early end, and the world may have to pay a heavy price for Israel’s continuing obduracy.

Perhaps an easier and more humane resolution would be for the global community to persuade Israel (and the US) that adequate retribution having been visited on Palestinians for the Hamas savagery of October 7, 2023, it is time to stop the killing of innocents in Gaza.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

2
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

3
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

4
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

5
Trending

Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

6
World

Viral video: Accused leaps and attacks US judge in courtroom

7
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

9
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

10
Punjab

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Top News

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

not part of US-led operation so far

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy


Cities

View All

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days

GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre