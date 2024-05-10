AAP leaders meet RWA members, outline vision for East Delhi segment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convened a meeting of Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members in IP Extension, East Delhi, on Thursday. With the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi approaching, Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar held a meeting with the RWA members.

AAP has made efforts to improve edu system We have remained committed to improving the condition of the RWAs in Delhi and bolstering the city's ecosystem. Along with working on a war footing to clear the Ghazipur landfill, the AAP government has accelerated efforts to improve the education system in MCD schools. In 2024, the government has allocated the largest grant ever for this purpose, signalling a strong commitment to providing effective education for the city’s children. — Shelly Oberoi, Mayor, Delhi Municipal Corporation

The agenda of the AAP leaders’ interaction was to present the progress report of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model over the last nine years. The leaders outlined their governance vision for the next five years for the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

India bloc candidate Kumar assured the RWAs of AAP’s unwavering commitment to the development of Jamuna paar (trans-Yamuna area), promising to overcome the BJP’s apathy and lead the Lok Sabha constituency towards progress. Kumar emphasised his focus on ensuring quality public infrastructure, improving law and order, and aligning all governing agencies to make East Delhi a model of cleanliness and sanitation over the next five years.

He mentioned initiatives such as acquiring DDA land for a new educational campus in East Delhi, expanding the metro ecosystem and public transport, tackling law and order concerns such as the growing drug menace, ensuring public safety and sanitation, addressing the problem of stray animals through shelter homes and resolving other civic issues in the constituency, which will remain atop the AAP agenda in the Lok Sabha polls.

Oberoi, presenting the AAP government’s report card, said, “The Delhi government’s world-class schools, provision of 24x7 and free electricity, quality health facilities through mohalla clinics, installation of CCTV cameras and streetlights and the development of roads and streets in colonies are all a result of Kejriwal’s dedication towards public welfare.”

“However, all that the BJP has done is to obstruct the AAP’s work and perpetuate a state of neglect for RWAs in East Delhi. This election is a chance to set the constituency on a united path of progress, from across all levels of governance under Kejriwal’s vision,” she added.

She said, “We’ve remained committed to improving the condition of the RWAs in Delhi and bolstering the city’s ecosystem. Along with working on a war footing to clear the Ghazipur landfill, the AAP government has accelerated efforts to improve the education system in MCD schools. In 2024, the government has allocated the largest grant ever for this purpose, signalling a strong commitment to providing effective education for the city’s children.”

Goel said, “Election after election, the BJP and its leaders have made false promises only to disappear from the constituency once elected. They are forced to change candidates with each election, proving their failure to work for the betterment of the East Delhi constituency.”

“In contrast, the AAP has always prioritised the wellbeing of citizens first. That’s why we have chosen a candidate like Kuldeep Kumar, who is not only born and raised in East Delhi but has spent years serving the Aam Aadmi on the ground as their councillor and MLA. He is a beacon of hope for the welfare of East Delhi, who will overcome the BJP’s dictatorship in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Lok Sabha