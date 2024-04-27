ABVP launches voter awareness campaign

New Delhi, April 26
With the elections in the national capital looming just around the corner, the ABVP has kicked off a voter awareness campaign across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.
The campaign is primarily aimed at igniting interest and awareness among young, especially first-time voters, about the electoral process.
ABVP national joint organising secretary Praffula Akant stated, “Our party is dedicated to engaging the youth of Bharat, especially first-time voters, to ensure maximum participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. This nationwide initiative strives for a 100 per cent voter turnout.”
