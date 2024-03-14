BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 13

The BJP issued its second list of Lok Sabha candidates for the upcoming General Elections on Wednesday. In its second list, the party announced 72 candidates. The party announced its candidates from two Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Yogendra Chandolia

The BJP gave a ticket to Yogendra Chandolia from the reserved seat of Northwest Delhi. With a background in municipal politics, Chandolia has previously served as the chairman of the standing committee of the Unified Municipal Corporation. He also contested elections from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. He also served as a councillor for two terms.

Meanwhile, Harsh Malhotra will contest the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party has given a ticket to Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi. Malhotra, a former Mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, brings administrative experience to his candidacy.

The announcement marks a shift in the representation for both constituencies as the BJP has replaced the incumbent MPs. Chandolia replaces singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans from Northwest Delhi, while Harsh Malhotra will contest the elections from East Delhi where former cricketer Gautam Gambhir won the elections in 2019.

Praveen Khandelwal will be the BJP’s candidate from Chandni Chowk, while Kamaljeet Sehrawat will contest from West Delhi. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj will contest the elections on the BJP ticket from South Delhi and New Delhi, respectively.

