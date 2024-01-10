Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

The national capital continues to witness cold days as maximum temperature dropped on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures stabilised at 13.4°C and 7.9°C, respectively.

The IMD has predicted that on Wednesday shallow to moderate fog will be observed during the morning hours and cold day conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places.

Delhi recorded the lowest visibility of 500m at Safdarjung at 8 am and Palam recorded visibility at 300m at 5 am. Shallow fog continued to persist in the morning. A total of 16 trains were running late by hours due to fog and cold wave conditions according to the Indian Railways.

The AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category and is likely to improve but remain in the ‘poor’ category till January 11, according to Early Warning System for Delhi.

Several places in Delhi recorded the AQI in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category — Dwarka Sec 8 (375), New Moti Bagh (362), Patparganj (395), Punjabi Bagh (376), Shadipur (370) and Wazirpur (369). Besides, AQI at Anand Vihar and Nehru Nagar continued to be in the ‘severe’ category, recorded at 415 and 409, respectively.

Among the neighbouring areas, Greater Noida and Noida recorded their AQI at 344 and 359, respectively. Vehicular emissions reportedly contributed to up to 49 per cent of pollution while burning of bio-mass led to 26 per cent of the pollution.