Class-12 student stabs teacher during exam in Delhi school, arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

A school teacher was allegedly stabbed by a class 12 student during an exam on Thursday in a government school in West Delhi’s Inderpuri area.

The teacher, who has been identified as Bhudev, was attacked by the student with a knife, purportedly without any provocation. The teacher was immediately rushed to hospital. It was not clear what made the juvenile launch such a violent attack on his teacher.

The teacher had reportedly come to the school to give a practical exam of the students. The police claimed that the student had already been apprehended and the case was being registered under relevant sections.

The police said the teacher was stabled and under treatment at BLK Kapoor Hospital. The teacher received a wound in the stomach. Police sources said the perpetrator was not alone and there were two more students involved in the attack, who would be arrested soon.