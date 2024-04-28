CM must resign after Delhi High Court rebuke on condition of schools: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Following the remarks by the Delhi High Court regarding the state of government schools in the Capital, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has once again called for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, stating, “Kejriwal has no right to remain in power anymore.”

Addressing organisational meetings with party leaders and workers, Sachdeva emphasised the need to expose the alleged corruption of the Kejriwal government during the Lok Sabha elections. “Undoubtedly, the national and international achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure success in the Lok Sabha elections, but we need to increase the margin of victory by exposing the corruption of the Kejriwal government in Delhi during this election campaign,” he declared.

Referring to the recent remarks made by the Delhi High Court during a hearing on the deteriorating condition of government and municipal schools, Sachdeva expressed strong condemnation. “It is shameful for the government that the court compared the statements related to the conditions of schools by minister Saurabh Bhardwaj as shedding of crocodile tears,” he added.

Sachdeva urged Kejriwal and Bhardwaj to resign if any shred of morality remains in them. Highlighting the importance of spreading the court’s remarks to every household, Sachdeva directed BJP workers to disseminate messages regarding the deterioration of government schools in Delhi and the alleged corruption of the Kejriwal government.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP