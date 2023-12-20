Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The national Capital saw an improvement in air quality on Tuesday, as it was recorded at 286 in the ‘poor’ category at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Yesterday, an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 330 (which falls under ‘very poor’ category) was recorded. The air quality early warning system for Delhi, however, has predicted that the AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on December 20-21. It has forecasted that the air quality is likely to deteriorate significantly and likely reach in upper end of ‘very poor’ category on December 22.

“The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is to deteriorate further on 23 and 24. It is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category during December 25-27,” it added.

The AQI improved significantly in the neighbouring areas of Delhi, as Gurugram and Meerut were clocked in the ‘moderate’ category, at 186 and 161, respectively.

However, the AQI at many areas of Delhi was still above the 300-mark — Anand Vihar (305), Bawana (311), Dwarka Sec 8 (306), Jahangirpuri (326), Mundka (315), Nehru Nagar (346), Rohini (303) and Wazirpur (305).

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi remained in the normal range, at 7.8°C. The maximum temperature was 1°C above normal, at 23.5°C. The wind blew at a speed of 14-12 kmph from the Northwest direction.

The weather office has predicted that temperatures will remain in the same range throughout the week, with maximum at 23°C and minimum at 7°C.

