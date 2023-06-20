Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Two members of ‘Nandu gang’ wanted in the murder of local BJP leader Surender Matiala were arrested from Mohali in Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Sharma (27) and Sanju Kadyan alias Sushant Rana (24), both residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana, they said.

Sharma is the main henchman of the Nandu gang who had conducted a recce of the office of Matiala and also arranged shooters, motorcycles and weapons for the murder. He was in direct contact with Nandu through encrypted applications and was passing on instructions to the shooters present at the spot, police said.

A pistol, four live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle and two mobile phones used in communicating with Nandu and other gang members were seized from their possession, they said.

A senior police officer said the accused were also planning to eliminate their rival gangster Manjit Mahal, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

"On Friday, police got a tip-off and rushed to Mohali. Sharma was nabbed in the evening. Later, his associate Sanju was also apprehended," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said.

Sharma has two brothers -- Mohit and Sohit -- and both of them have been arrested in Matiala's murder case, police said.

Kadyan was tasked to provide hideouts to the shooters in Matiala's murder. Sharma was found involved in six criminal cases, they said.

Earlier, six people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the killing of Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader Surender Matiala in Dwarka's Bindapur area on April 14.

