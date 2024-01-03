Delhi max temperature drops by 2°C

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 2

The maximum temperature in the national capital dipped by two degrees while the minimum temperature continued to stay above normal by a degree.

The maximum and minimum temperatures stabilised at 17.2°C and 8.3°C on Tuesday. The city had witnessed its hottest New Year’s Day in 10 years with minimum temperature recorded at 10.1°C yesterday.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category with the daily-average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 346 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data from 1991-2020 provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum and minimum temperatures from January 1-5 remained at 19.3°C and 6.9°C, respectively.

While, this year the minimum temperature has seen over the average temperatures. The weather agency has forecasted that the temperature will be around 8°C to 9°C this week.

Cold day situations were observed in some parts of Delhi: Safdurjung, Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar with maximum temperatures dropping by 2.1, 3.8, 0.4 and 0.5 degrees, respectively.

The IMD has forecasted that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of plains of Northwest and East India for the next three days and gradually decrease thereafter.

As many as 26 trains were delayed due to dense fog in Delhi, according to the Indian Railways.

Early Warning System under the Ministry of Earth Sciences in its daily bulletin said the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from January 3 to 5 and in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category for the next six days.

It said the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northeast directions in Delhi with wind speed of 6-4 kmph. It has predicted mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning on January 3.