ED summons case: Arvind Kejriwal gets time to file response

New Delhi, April 24
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file response to the replies filed by the ED on his two petitions seeking revision against an order on allegedly evading the agency’s summonses in the excise policy case.
Kejriwal had approached the special court against an order passed by a magisterial court summoning him on a complaint filed by the ED for allegedly evading the agency’s summons in the case.
Special Judge Rakesh Syal on Wednesday granted two weeks to Kejriwal to file rejoinder on the ED’s reply on the AAP convener’s appeals. The court will now hear the plea on May 14.
