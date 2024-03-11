Man dies after falling into borewell

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 10

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday at the Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant near Keshopur Mandi, as a person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell. Despite extensive rescue efforts, the person was brought out dead from the borewell. The victim, who was believed to be around 30 years old, was yet to be identified. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Upon receiving a PCR call at the Vikaspuri police station at night, the police swiftly responded to reports of a person falling into the borewell. Alongside the police, the Fire Brigade and NDRF teams were summoned to the spot to coordinate the rescue efforts.

Water Minister Atishi, who arrived at the scene to assess the situation, expressed her concern over the incident. She said, “The borewell was in a closed room. It appears that there was an attempt to forcefully break the lock and enter the room. The police will investigate this.”

After the concerted efforts of the rescue teams, the body was retrieved from the borewell around 3 pm after a nearly 12-hour-long operation.

Atishi expressed her condolences, stating, “With deep sorrow, I share that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team. May his soul rest in peace. I extend my gratitude to the NDRF team, who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for several hours.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised concerns, with Atishi highlighting the locked nature of the borewell room. She remarked, “Those carrying out the rescue operations had broken the locks and entered. It wasn’t a child who fell inside, it was an adult man.”

Atishi assured that appropriate action would be taken against the official responsible for the sewage treatment plant where the incident occurred.

Further, Atishi revealed that the land where the borewell was situated had been handed over to Delhi Metro in 2020. Responding to which, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, issued a statement clarifying the involvement of Delhi Metro in the incident. “DMRC did not build this borewell nor did we make any use of it,” he stated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences, stating, “It is saddening to report that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead. May his soul rest in peace.” Kejriwal commended the NDRF for their relentless efforts during the rescue operation. In response to the incident, Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seal all abandoned borewells and conduct a thorough inquiry.

Kumar was instructed to ensure that both government and private abandoned borewells were welded and sealed, with a compliance report due within 48 hours.

Assures action against official responsible The borewell was in a closed room. It appears there was an attempt to forcefully break the lock and enter the room. I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant. — Atishi, Water Minister

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi