NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, September 28

The National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) retained the president’s post in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) election held on Wednesday. Prof AK Bhagi will hold the top post for the second consecutive time.

Bhagi defeated Dr Aditya Narayan Misra, jointly nominated as the presidential candidate from Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance. This year, only two candidates were in the fray for the top post. Bhagi secured the seat by a mere margin of 395 votes with Misra getting 3,787 votes.

The DUTA elections were held on Wednesday till 5 pm. The counting of votes continued till late at night the same day. Elections were held for the post of president and 15 executive members of the association. A total of 9,565 voters were eligible to vote. Among them, 8,295 exercised their voting right, leading to a staggering 86.72 per cent voter turnout.

“During the campaign, I appealed to the teachers to participate in high numbers,” Bhagi said.

The Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance included 10 organisations and independent teachers – Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA), Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC), Common Teachers Forum (CTF), Delhi Teachers’ Initiative (DTI), Independent Teachers’ Front for Social Justice (ITF-SJ), Samajwadi Shikshak Manch (SSM), Voice of DU Adhocs, Janwadi Shikshak Manch and teacher activists like Prof Maya John and Ratan Lal.

Dr Bhagi told reporters that winning consecutively shows the faith exhibited by the teachers of the university with the ongoing agenda of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association.

After 30 years, the NDTF has repeated the feat of holding on to the top post consecutively. The last time the RSS-backed NDTF won the elections consecutively was in 1993. Dr NK Kakkar won the DUTA elections for the first time in 1991 and the second term in 1993.

“Our priorities are to complete the regularisation process, to bring all displaced colleagues back into the system,” Bhagi said.