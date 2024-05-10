On polling day, voters to get free ride on bike taxis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi P Krishnamurthy on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Rapido, a bike ride-sharing company, to boost voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections through augmented last mile connectivity for the electors.

As per the arrangement decided with Rapido, eligible voters in Delhi will be provided with an option to avail a free of charge ride from the polling booths to their home on the day of voting, officials said.

“The Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and this collaboration aims to address transportation barriers and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote. Recognising the importance of maximising voter turnout, the Delhi CEO has taken proactive measures to ensure comfortable commute from polling stations for all eligible voters,” an official said.

Krishnamurthy said, “Every vote counts and it is essential to ensure that every eligible voter can cast his or her vote without hindrance.”

Rapido has a pool of eight lakh bike captains in Delhi with subscriber base of 80 lakh. The availability of bike riders at polling stations across NCT of Delhi will be facilitated and ensured at the nearby designated polling booths.

On the day of voting, voters in Delhi, after casting their vote, can conveniently book and avail a complimentary bike ride from the polling station through Rapido app.

