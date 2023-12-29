Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 28

Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House as Opposition councillors, primarily from the BJP, disrupted the proceedings to demand answers on issues ranging from a ‘fake medicine’ scandal to the delayed MCD staff salaries.

The meeting was abruptly adjourned, and four councillors of the saffron party, namely Leader of Opposition (LoP) Raja Iqbal Singh, Yogesh Verma, Gajendra Singh and Ravi Negi, were suspended for 15 days. The suspension was announced by Mayor Shelly Oberoi during a press conference.

Mayor Oberoi cited the “continuous disruption” in recent sessions as the reason behind their suspension. In a press statement, she stated, “For the past two to three sessions, the BJP councillors have been disrupting the proceedings before it even starts. The LoP and other leaders provoke their councillors to cause chaos, standing on tables and bringing their own microphones to prevent any discussion during the House meeting. They raise issues unrelated to the MCD.”

Oberoi had previously warned of strict action in a press conference after a session was disrupted. She emphasised, “The continuous chaos in the House meeting prompted the decision to suspend the BJP councillors.”

Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal, on the other hand, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being “dictatorial” and claimed that Mayor Oberoi was acting arbitrarily.

The issues that triggered the disruption included demands for the de-sealing of local shops and shopping complexes, answers regarding an alleged ‘fake medicine’ scam, the delay in payment of MCD employees’ salaries and house tax concerns. Iqbal stated that the questions posed to Mayor Oberoi during the meeting, especially the ones regarding the de-sealing of shops based on a Supreme Court order, were met with unsatisfactory responses.

Iqbal contended, “Mayor Oberoi accused the Opposition of not allowing the House meeting to continue, which is absolutely wrong. AAP has no constructive role in the House meeting; their only intention is to get the agenda passed by levelling accusations at the Opposition.”

