Update registration papers of used cars, owners told

PTI

Noida, January 22

Across Noida and Greater Noida, owners of vehicles that have been sold more than once need to update their registration documents and the failure to do so could lead to a seizure of the vehicles, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate is set to launch a concerted campaign for random checks and verification of documents of vehicles that have been owned by more than one person, Singh said. The genesis of the initiative lies in the investigation of a recent hit-and-run case reported from Greater Noida on New Year’s Eve, in which three BTech students were hit by a speeding car. One of the students, Sweety Kumar, was critically injured and had to undergo a brain surgery.

It took police more than a fortnight to trace the car and arrest the driver. “It was a blind case with almost no lead or clue. On the basis of whatever information we had on the suspected car — a white Santro — and the first part of its registration number, we launched the probe,” the Police Commissioner said.