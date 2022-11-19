Chandigarh, November 19
A video showing Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain enjoying a foot massage inside his cell at Tihar jail has emerged online.
The footage of jail no 7 and has gone viral.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was having luxurious facilities at Tihar Jail.
The 58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate.
The CCTV footage shows the minister lying on his bed and reading white papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.
#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/MnmigOppnd— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022
It should be noted here that earlier this week, the Superintendent of Delhi’s Tihar Jail – where Jain has been jailed for more than five months – was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to the minister.
#AAP के ठग दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल में #VVIP ट्रीटमेंट और सुविधाओं का लाभ लेते हुए... @SatyendarJain @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/RKuFrwq1f2— Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) November 19, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him