Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

A video showing Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain enjoying a foot massage inside his cell at Tihar jail has emerged online.

The footage of jail no 7 and has gone viral.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was having luxurious facilities at Tihar Jail.

The 58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

The CCTV footage shows the minister lying on his bed and reading white papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/MnmigOppnd — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

It should be noted here that earlier this week, the Superintendent of Delhi’s Tihar Jail – where Jain has been jailed for more than five months – was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to the minister.