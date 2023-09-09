Demanding UK national Jagtar Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 9

UK Member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill recently took to X to share an audio clip from an interview to British radio station, BBC Asia Network, talking about the “arbitrary detention” of British national Jagtar Singh Johal in India.

In the clip, the Indian-origin MP from Birmingham, Edgbaston, can be heard saying, “What people expect from this government is clear leadership. This is a British national. The least any government should be doing is making sure that they can secure their release, especially when they have been arbitrarily detained.”

The MP captioned the tweet as, “As Chair of @AppgBritSikhs i spoke to @bbcasiannetwork ahead of Rishi Sunak visit to India.

Shocking that Rishi isn't going to call for Jagtar Singh Johal's release.

Jaggi is a British national and has been arbitrarily detained. The sikh community are concerned. @Reprieve”

Reportedly, over 70 MPs signed a letter urging British PM Rishi Sunak to intervene in the case and call on his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for the release of Johal.

When asked about whether Sunak would discuss it with Modi, his official spokesperson refused to give any details.

Johal, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail was arrested in November 2017 while in Punjab for his wedding.

Johal faces nine charges in India, including conspiracy to murder, which carries a death sentence.

Johal has alleged that he was subjected to torture and mistreatment, allegations which the Indian authorities have denied and maintained that he was arrested on “serious charges” to face justice before the courts.

