Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

Chandigarh, May 2

Social media on Wednesday was abuzz with reports claiming that the prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, gangster Goldy Brar, has been shot dead in the US.

Reports said Goldy Brar was reportedly killed in Fresno, California.

A website in the US further claimed that two persons were shot dead in Central Farojona a few days ago, including Goldy Brar. During this attack, the youths injured were admitted to a hospital by the police. It is being claimed that one of them was Goldy Brar who later died.

Soon after, the US Police gave a clarification saying a shooting did take place in Fresno, but that incident, in any way, was 'not connected' to the case involving a gang killing in India, identifying the victim as 37-year old Xavier Gladney, a local community paper Fresno Bee reported.

The clarification from Fresno officers came after several social media reports claimed that the victim of the shootout was Indian gangster Goldy Brar, a suspect in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In an update on Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department identified Gladney as the victim during the shooting incident that occurred in Fresno on Tuesday.

Citing the police, Fresno Bee reported that the department was receiving several calls from foreign media and that officers were working to debunk any connections between the slayings.

Following a ShotSpotter alert, Fresno police responded to the gunshot at the alleyway of Fairmont and Holt on Tuesday at 5.30 pm. When the police arrived, Gladney was suffering from a gunshot wound. After being brought to the Community Regional Medical Centre, he was declared dead.

Additionally, a 13-year-old was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes on Wednesday said the teen was at the location where shots were fired.

According to Fresno Bee, the homicide detectives have identified the alleged shooter as 33-year-old Darren Williams. Police said it was the 12th intentional homicide in Fresno in 2024.

Cervantes said a warrant had been issued for Williams' arrest on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fresno Bee, and added that the motive behind the killing tends to look like a gang-related interpersonal dispute.

Notorious gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been added to the list of the top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada.

Toronto-based English news channel, C24 had reported earlier that according to the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) programme website information, Brar has been listed as number 15 among wanted criminals by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar is accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons trafficking. With ANI inputs

