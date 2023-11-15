Indian-origin man jailed for beer bottle attack and urinating on another in Singapore

IANS

Singapore, November 15

A 32-year-old Indian-origin man has been sentenced to more than 22 months' jail and three strokes of caning for multiple offences, including attacking a man with a broken beer bottle and urinating on another.

Harai Krishana Manoharan was convicted on Tuesday of six charges, including voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from his duty, and harassment, The Straits Times reported.

The court heard that Harai smashed a glass beer bottle and swung it towards the 37-year-old victim's neck when the latter refused to join his gang in April 2021.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim said: “The victim saw blood spilling out of his hand and his tendons were exposed. He felt faint and lost consciousness”.

The victim shielded his neck from the attack, but his right hand was badly cut for which he underwent surgery and lost sensation and movement in his right arm in the days following the attack.

Lim sought 21-27 months' jail and three to six strokes of the cane for Harai, saying serious physical harm had been inflicted on the victim, who suffered an unprovoked attack.

Following this incident, Harai punched his mother in July 2021 when she, along with her boyfriend, intervened in a dispute between him and his then girlfriend.

After punching his mother's boyfriend in face several times, he urinated on him, the Times reported.

In another incident, the police arrested Harai after they found him acting in a disorderly manner at a void deck in January 2022 after drinking three bottles of liquor.

Harai resisted getting into the police vehicle and spat at and kicked two police officers.

He told District Judge Christopher Goh on Tuesday that he was remorseful for his actions and was seeking help for anger management issues.