Choppy waters

THE maritime conflict linked to the Gaza war is assuming alarming proportions. American helicopters repelled an attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Singapore-flagged vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday, sinking three ships and killing 10 militants. The incident came less than a fortnight after the US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, while claiming that more than 20 countries had agreed to take part in efforts to safeguard ships in the Red Sea waters near Yemen. The Yemen-based Houthis have been targeting vessels in the region since November in solidarity with the Hamas group, which has been fighting Israeli forces in Gaza for the past almost three months. The attacks have forced major shipping companies to take the longer and costlier route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope rather than through the Suez Canal, which accounts for about 12 per cent of the global trade and is a key waterway for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe.

America’s belligerent approach is likely to trigger a fierce retaliation from the Houthis, even as Iran is facing increasing pressure from the West to intervene for stopping the mayhem in the Red Sea. New Delhi has got sucked into the maelstrom after two India-bound commercial vessels were attacked more than a week ago. Liberia-flagged MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was hit by a drone off India’s west coast on December 23. MV Sai Baba, having 25 Indian crew members, was targeted in the southern Red Sea. Though there were no fatalities, the twin strikes were a wakeup call for India to bolster its maritime security.

It is laudable that the Indian Navy has enhanced surveillance in the region, deploying frontline destroyers and frigates. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that India will track down the attackers ‘even from the depths of the seas’ has sent out a strong message. At the same time, India’s reluctance to join the US-led coalition indicates a pragmatic approach guided by its maritime interests.

#Gaza #United States of America USA