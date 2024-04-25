Dire state of schools

Over the past year, a series of reports in The Tribune has shed light on the dire state of government schools in Haryana. As per the latest findings, 19 government schools in the state are without students, while a staggering 3,148 schools have less than 50 each. Also, 811 schools are being run by a lone teacher. These deficiencies raise serious questions about access to education for children across the state.

The infrastructure in some schools tells a similarly grim story. Essential facilities such as science labs, technological resources and skill education labs remain woefully inadequate. The lack of smart classrooms exacerbates the problem. A high number of vacancies in institutions such as Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the State Council of Education Research and Training and the District Institutes of Education and Training underscores the systemic challenges. These gaps undermine efforts to improve teaching standards. Other problems, such as children studying in an unsafe, condemned building and over 500 government schools showing poor board results in 2022, also highlight the urgent need for intervention. The safety and wellbeing of students cannot be compromised; the subpar academic outcomes, as revealed by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), demand immediate remedial action.

Rationalising manpower, prioritising infrastructure development, filling vacant posts and ensuring a healthy learning environment are essential to turn the tide. Failure to do so will deprive the children of their right to quality education and hinder the socio-economic development of the state.