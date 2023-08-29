Kota deaths

THE death by suicide of two teenagers, who were living in Kota while preparing for the medical entrance test, adds to the grim tally. Jolted by such incidents in the exam-preparation hub, the local administration has directed coaching institutes to suspend routine tests for two months. How much the hurried order helps is difficult to assess. What’s clear is that it is a crisis situation and there are no easy answers. After a spate of student suicides in the recent past, several steps have been initiated. The Rajasthan Government has formed a committee. There are plans to conduct psychological tests of students every fortnight. The idea is to ascertain signs of stress-related behavioural change and provide timely counselling. Though a tedious task in view of the staggering enrolment figures, the exercise is worth giving a try. In due course, a more nuanced strategy can be worked out.

The number of deaths in Kota this year is by far the highest since records began to be compiled. It has led to the adoption of unusual measures. Spring-loaded fans are being installed in rooms and ‘anti-suicide nets’ in balconies. It would suffice to term these steps absurd and insensitive, were it not for the serious nature of the matter. Citing data on student suicides, the Chief Minister has pointed out that it’s a pan-India problem. He has called for collective efforts to find solutions. A valid point, but just like parents, the teaching shops cannot wash their hands of the problem. The methods devised to instil fierce competitiveness cannot be so unidimensional that these leave no breathing space. Cracking a test cannot be hammered in as the be-all and end-all of life.

Psychosocial stressors, combined with a predisposition to mental health problems, may increase the risk of suicide. Ensure that every institute has a team of qualified counsellors.