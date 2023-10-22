Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

PTI

Mumbai, October 22

A court here has sentenced Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil to two months in jail in a 2018 accident case, citing that the medical officer’s evidence made it clear that the actor was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court held that the defence’s argument that the victim and her friend being “social media predators” encashed the actor’s celebrity status, is not sufficient to discard the evidence of the prosecution.

The metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on October 16 had convicted the veteran actor of charges under section 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The detailed order was available recently.

As per case details, Tahil’s car rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers, in suburban Khar area in September 2018.

The court noted that the evidence of the medical officer made it clear that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

Responding to an argument of the defence, the court said the status of the accused and the nature of the informant’s and the witness’ work is not the criteria to discard their testimony.

“The evidence of the informant and witness is in corroboration to each other that the vehicle of the accused dashed the auto from behind,” the order said.

The court further said in the present case, it is proved that “the accused is well mature and a respectable citizen of India having gained the status of a public image”.

“The nature of the offence and overall impact on society in respect of the offence committed by the accused is required to be dealt with sentence according to law and not only on the imposition of the fine,” the court said while sentencing the actor to two months in jail.

