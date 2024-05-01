'Anupama'-fame actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her roles in ‘Anupama’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Ganguly expressed her enthusiasm for contributing to the party’s development agenda.

“When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good,” Ganguly stated.

Earlier in March, Ganguly had met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an experience she described as unforgettable. Taking to Instagram, she shared her excitement, stating, ‘Last Week was special for reasons beyond words and 8th March 2024 will go down as one of the most memorable and cherished days of my life! A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about.’

Reflecting on her dream coming true, Ganguly expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet PM Modi, showcasing her admiration for the leader. With her entry into BJP, Ganguly embarks on a new journey in the political realm, seeking support and blessings for her endeavours.

