Arijit Singh sings Zaalima, apologises to Mahira Khan after overlooking her at a concert

ANI

Arijit Singh’s recent concert in Dubai has been the talk of the town, especially in India and Pakistan.

A video from the gig has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arijit could be seen apologising to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was seated in the audience, for not recognising her at first instance.

While addressing the fans, the playback singer said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there? I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry ma’am, gratitude and thank you so much.”

#Dubai #Pakistan