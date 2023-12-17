Ayesha Khan demands apology from Munawar Faruqui on 'Bigg Boss 17' amidst controversy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 17

In a dramatic turn of events on 'Bigg Boss 17,' social media influencer Ayesha Khan, set to enter the show as a wild card contestant, has stirred controversy by demanding an apology from fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. The unfolding saga sheds light on their tumultuous past relationship, adding a layer of complexity to the reality show.

In a video shared by the channel on Instagram, Ayesha Khan candidly expressed her grievances, labeling Munawar's actions as a "sin." She accused him of portraying a false image on the show, emphasising the disparity between his on-screen persona and his real self. Ayesha disclosed, "What he shows, he is not. You have said you are committed on the show. You've said ‘I love you' to me. You have said that one should get married to a woman like you. Mistakes can be forgiven, not sins. You have committed a sin. When I go on the show, I want an apology."

Check out this clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The controversy takes a new turn with Ayesha Khan's entry as a wild card contestant, following K-pop singer Aoora. The latest promo shared by Colors TV unveils Ayesha's intentions, asserting, "Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui; I have a history with him," and accusing him of being fake. The demand for an apology adds anticipation to her appearance on the show.

zHere's a promo from the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As 'Bigg Boss 17' continues to be a hotbed of drama, Ayesha Khan's revelations promise to unravel hidden facets of Munawar Faruqui's personality. Alongside, comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa can also be seen bringing some light moments on show with host Salman Khan having a hearty laugh in another promo.

Watch this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

