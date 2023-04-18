Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate wrap of 'Animal' with a party, here's the video

Chandigarh, April 18
Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped the shoot of their much-awaited film 'Animal'. And that called for a celebration. The two actors celebrated the occasion with their team. A video from their wrap-up party has made it to social media in which the two stars can be seen cutting a cake on the sets of the film.
In the video, Bobby and Ranbir are outdoors, surrounded by their team members. All of them are wearing layers and it seems to a location with cold weather.
Bobby Deol says, "Every moment spent on the set was amazing. Ranbir is such a great co-star to work with and the entire team of 'Animal' has been a delight. I am excited and looking forward for the release".
To this Rabir Kapoor says, "Thank you Bobby sir, you are amazing."
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor have undergone rigorous training to adapt to the physicality of their characters. On different occasions in the past, their trainers have shared pictures showcasing their chiselled abs.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release on August 15.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts
Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...
Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent
On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...
‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder
He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...