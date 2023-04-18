Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate wrap of 'Animal' with a party, here's the video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped the shoot of their much-awaited film 'Animal'. And that called for a celebration. The two actors celebrated the occasion with their team. A video from their wrap-up party has made it to social media in which the two stars can be seen cutting a cake on the sets of the film.

In the video, Bobby and Ranbir are outdoors, surrounded by their team members. All of them are wearing layers and it seems to a location with cold weather.

Bobby Deol says, "Every moment spent on the set was amazing. Ranbir is such a great co-star to work with and the entire team of 'Animal' has been a delight. I am excited and looking forward for the release".

To this Rabir Kapoor says, "Thank you Bobby sir, you are amazing."

Check out the video:

Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor have undergone rigorous training to adapt to the physicality of their characters. On different occasions in the past, their trainers have shared pictures showcasing their chiselled abs.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release on August 15.

