Bobby Deol turns into beast mode for 'Animal'

ANI

Mumbai, April 15

Actor Bobby Deol's preparation for his role in 'Animal' will leave you surprised.

The 'Gupt' star has been working out extensively for his character. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video in which he is seen doing dumbbell lateral raises.

Recently, a shirtless image of Bobby from the sets of Animal circulated online that left fans impressed.

In the picture, Bobby is seen standing in front of his vanity van in just a tracksuit and sneakers. The actor flaunted his toned body for the camera.

Here's the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajwal Shetty (@prajwal7542)

Bobby's fitness coach Prajwal Shetty has shared several videos of the actor sweating it out in the gym.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajwal Shetty (@prajwal7542)

Animal' is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

On December 31, 2022, the makers unveiled Ranbir's fierce look from the film.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "Animal first look is here. So, so excited for you all to see this look." In the first look poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly as he holds an axe in his hand. Animal's first look has Ranbir Kapoor holding an axe in his hand.

The film has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh as well as actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace near Delhi. It will be out on August 11, 2023.

#Animal #bobby deol