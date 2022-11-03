Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday

ANI
Dubai, November 3
Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with a special message for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday.
A video posted on Burj Khalifa's Instagram page shows the world's tallest building sparkling bright to wish SRK a very happy birthday.
The text "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh, Happy Birthday Pathaan. We love you" flashed on the screen as the track 'Tujhe Dekha' from Shah Rukh's iconic 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' played in the backdrop.
After seeing images and videos of Burj Khalifa lit up with the message for SRK, fans were extremely happy.
"How beautiful," a social media user commented.
"Shah Rukh is a global star. Hail the king," another one wrote.
Reportedly, it's for the fifth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit on the actor’s birthday in 2020 as well.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition