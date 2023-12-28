Celebs wish Salman happy 58th Birthday

ANI

As Salman Khan turned 58 on December 27, many Bollywood celebs took to social media and shared heartwarming wishes for the Tiger 3 star. Actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture from the movie Son Of Sardar, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug.” His wife Kajol wished Salman too with a cute picture together from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Wishing the Sultan a very happy birthday.”

Sharing the picture from the birthday party, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished Salman too.

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared some pictures from Salman’s birthday party, which was held in Mumbai. Neha attended the party alongside her husband and actor Angad Bedi. The pictures feature Salman, Bobby Deol, and Arpita Khan Sharma. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill posted a stunning portrait of Salman and captioned it, “Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday!@beingsalmankhan Sir!”

Salman’s bodyguard Sheraa also penned a sweet note for the actor, which read, “Cheers to another year of greatness! Happy birthday my maalik @beingsalmankhan. May your journey be filled with endless happiness, success, and prosperity.”

