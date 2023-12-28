Celebs wish Salman happy 58th Birthday

As Salman Khan turned 58 on December 27, many Bollywood celebs took to social media and shared heartwarming wishes for the Tiger 3 star. Actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture from the movie Son Of Sardar, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug.” His wife Kajol wished Salman too with a cute picture together from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Wishing the Sultan a very happy birthday.”
Sharing the picture from the birthday party, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished Salman too.
Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared some pictures from Salman’s birthday party, which was held in Mumbai. Neha attended the party alongside her husband and actor Angad Bedi. The pictures feature Salman, Bobby Deol, and Arpita Khan Sharma. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill posted a stunning portrait of Salman and captioned it, “Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday!@beingsalmankhan Sir!”
Salman’s bodyguard Sheraa also penned a sweet note for the actor, which read, “Cheers to another year of greatness! Happy birthday my maalik @beingsalmankhan. May your journey be filled with endless happiness, success, and prosperity.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...