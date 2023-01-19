 Check out BTS member Jin's first official glimpse after joining military service : The Tribune India

Kim Seok-Jin's pictures are going viral on Twitter

Kim Seok-jin after joining military service. ANI



ANI

Seoul, January 19

BTS' eldest member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin has been undertaking his mandatory military service in compliance with South Korean law.

The vocalist treated his fans with the first official glimpses of himself after joining the military service.

The BTS member has been making arrangements to share glimpses with the fans who have been sorely missing the "worldwide handsome hyung" of the group.

Jin posted several images from the military training graduation ceremony on Weverse on Wednesday.

He captioned the picture, which read, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care." In a snapshot, Jin can be seen standing with his arms at his sides while wearing his uniform, pairing it with a black face mask.

Taking to Twitter, many of his fans showered love on his snaps and also expressed utter gratitude and support towards him. A fan tweeted, "Proud of you Kim Seokjin we miss you"

Jin gazed into the camera while taking a selfie, giving fans a closer view of his face. Another photo showed him making the victory sign.

The BTS ARMY was moved to tears by Jin's statement and photos. A fan tweeted, "Even though he must be soo tired but still took permission from there & came to update us about himself & telling us to be happy & be well. I'm crying. I love you so much Jin."

"Jin is proud of all the armys who waited until he posts. Let's continue waiting and not spreading pics that are not posted by Jin," read a comment.

"All I'm doing right now is staring at these pictures and crying." "I missed him God I missed him so much. I hope you're staying warm and healthy," said another fan.

Right after the "Astronaut" singer's images went viral on social media, some videos of his reported completion ceremony surfaced on the internet.

"Kim Seokjin at the Completion Ceremony today. WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU COMMANDER TRAINEE JIN!!!", a fan's tweet read.

Prior to leaving for his military service, Kim Seokjin filmed a video that instantly went viral. "I won't be a civilian anymore by the time this is out but I'm here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it's just leaving a message," he was heard saying in the video. He filmed the Korean variety show "Running Man" at the time the footage was taken.

"So I am here with the camera on today. Currently, I'm shooting for 'Running Man' and whenever I'm available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it's just checking in briefly," he continued.

"I may not be by your side at this very moment but I'll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit. I'll be back soon. That's all for today. Next time, when I have the chance I'll be back with another video. See you then!" he added.

On December 13, 2022, Jin formally reported for duty. A front-line army division's boot camp in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul, is where Jin has reportedly been receiving training, according to multiple sources.

