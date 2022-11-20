Colors Infinity launches show Nigella: At My Table for everyday cooking

Colors Infinity is all set with the Indian Television premiere of one of the best cooking shows – Nigella: At My Table, starting November 24, Monday to Friday at 8 pm. It will feature renowned food writer and television cooks from around the world. Food writer, Nigella Lawson will be seen sharing the joy of everyday cooking with some brilliant, easy, and quick recipes for your cravings. The viewers will witness Nigella in her comfortable home, whipping up delicacies for her friends and family in a celebration of home cooking.

As Nigella shares her top six recipes from Chicken Barley to magnificent Golden Egg Curry, it will entice the viewers to try them out in their own kitchen and make those treasured methods their go-to cooking routine. She will also go on to share a balanced diet, an exceptional combination for your Chinese cravings and a richly crafted dessert.